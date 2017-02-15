Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Insigne.

Keylor Navas destroyed on Twitter after Lorenzo Insigne scores 40-yard strike past him

Real Madrid were the firm favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after drawing Napoli in the Round of 16, but it was the Italians who took first blood at the Bernabeu this evening.

Zinedine Zidane deployed his strongest available XI - the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all started - but Lorenzo Insigne gave the visitors a shock 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

The diminutive Italian winger scored from 40 yards; however, Madrid’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas really should have done a lot better to prevent the goal. (Scroll down to the watch the video).

Insigne made a run through the middle of the pitch, between Dani Carvajal and Ramos, and was picked out by Marek Hamsik.

The 25-year-old spotted Navas off his line and produced an audacious first-time finish past the Costa Rica international.

Video: Insigne scores from 40 yards v Real Madrid

Pretty embarrassing goalkeeping by Navas…

Reaction on Twitter

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the goal…

Karim Benzema spares Navas's blushes

Fortunately for Navas, his blushes were spared by Karim Benzema, who headed home Carvajal’s magnificent outside-of-the-boot pass from close range.

