Real Madrid were the firm favourites to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after drawing Napoli in the Round of 16, but it was the Italians who took first blood at the Bernabeu this evening.

Zinedine Zidane deployed his strongest available XI - the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all started - but Lorenzo Insigne gave the visitors a shock 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.

The diminutive Italian winger scored from 40 yards; however, Madrid’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas really should have done a lot better to prevent the goal. (Scroll down to the watch the video).

Article continues below

Insigne made a run through the middle of the pitch, between Dani Carvajal and Ramos, and was picked out by Marek Hamsik.

The 25-year-old spotted Navas off his line and produced an audacious first-time finish past the Costa Rica international.

Article continues below

Video: Insigne scores from 40 yards v Real Madrid

Pretty embarrassing goalkeeping by Navas…

Reaction on Twitter

And here’s how Twitter reacted to the goal…

Karim Benzema spares Navas's blushes

Fortunately for Navas, his blushes were spared by Karim Benzema, who headed home Carvajal’s magnificent outside-of-the-boot pass from close range.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms