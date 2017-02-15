Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ian Wright.

Ian Wright kills it with his tweet after Arjen Robben's goal v Arsenal

Arsenal were always going to be up against it when they were drawn against Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year's Champions League.

The last thing they needed was to concede an early goal at the Allianz Arena, but that's exactly what happened.

Arjen Robben curled home a magnificent effort after just eleven minutes to give Arsenal fans everywhere that familiar sinking feeling.

The German champions had been exploiting Arsenal's left-hand side and flooding Keiran Gibbs with pressure at every opportunity from the get-go.

When the Dutchman came in on his left foot - like he has done to great effect for well over a decade - David Ospina was powerless to stop his strike destined for the far corner.

As you can see by the video below, it was a thing of beauty.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright perfectly summed up the repercussions of Arsenal's naive defending in the build-up to the opener.

Wright, who was the club's record goalscorer before a certain Thierry Henry came along, only said what the whole world should really know.

Luckily for the Gunners, they have since levelled the tie and hold a precious away goal thanks to Alexis Sanchez finishing his own rebound from a missed penalty.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arjen Robben
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Bayern Munich
Thierry Henry

