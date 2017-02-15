Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Bray Wyatt.

Jim Ross speaks out on Bray Wyatt's future with the WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bray Wyatt has been a champion for less than a week, but fans and critics are warming up to the idea of him having a long tenure with the belt.

In order to claim the championship, he had to outlast five other men inside the Elimination Chamber in front of a packed house on Sunday.

Now with his reign underway, the question of how long he will hold his title comes into question as Randy Orton recently turned down his title shot at WrestleMania.

Article continues below

The match is still schedule to occur in Orlando, but fans have no idea if that will change or how the company will maneuver its way there now with Orton’s actions.

Jim Ross has seen Wyatt’s rise and thinks that the champion could be a major feather in the WWE’s cap if they market him correctly.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

He said in a blog post: “Bray has worked hard on his in-ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do.

“Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who could be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

WWE Rings The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell In Honor Of WrestleMania 32

That comment is high praise from a man that has seen wrestling’s ascent into a worldwide entertainment phenomenon from humble beginnings.

All that remains to be seen is if the fans will be on the same page with the WWE Hall of Famer or if they will want the title back in the hands of a more established name.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again