Bray Wyatt has been a champion for less than a week, but fans and critics are warming up to the idea of him having a long tenure with the belt.

In order to claim the championship, he had to outlast five other men inside the Elimination Chamber in front of a packed house on Sunday.

Now with his reign underway, the question of how long he will hold his title comes into question as Randy Orton recently turned down his title shot at WrestleMania.

The match is still schedule to occur in Orlando, but fans have no idea if that will change or how the company will maneuver its way there now with Orton’s actions.

Jim Ross has seen Wyatt’s rise and thinks that the champion could be a major feather in the WWE’s cap if they market him correctly.

He said in a blog post: “Bray has worked hard on his in-ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do.

“Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who could be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

That comment is high praise from a man that has seen wrestling’s ascent into a worldwide entertainment phenomenon from humble beginnings.

All that remains to be seen is if the fans will be on the same page with the WWE Hall of Famer or if they will want the title back in the hands of a more established name.

