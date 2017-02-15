On the eve of tonight’s Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena, Mats Hummels claimed he was shocked by suggestions Mesut Ozil could be dropped for the match.

But after watching his compatriot stroll through the game this evening, the reports must make more sense to the Bayern defender.

Ozil, not for the first time in his Arsenal career, went missing when the team needed him most. He wasn’t the only poor performer in the visitors’ squad but can he really be called a world class footballer if he rarely turns it on in the biggest matches?

Article continues below

The former Real Madrid playmaker, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium for £42.5 million back in the summer of 2013, has been heavily criticised for his performance against the German champions this evening.

Check out the reaction on Twitter by scrolling down…

Article continues below

Twitter reacts to Ozil’s performance

Look away now, Mesut...

But this really annoyed some Arsenal fans

And there was one moment, in particularly, which really annoyed the Arsenal supporters.

Arjen Robben opened the scoring for the home side in the 11th minute and although it was a beautifully taken goal by the Dutch winger, Ozil could - and, indeed, should - have done more to prevent the ball from flying past David Ospina.

Video: Ozil watches as Robben cuts in and scores

Seriously Mesut, it wouldn't hurt to make an effort.

Here’s what Arsenal fans are saying about that…

There's this clip, too...

Arsenal humiliated in Munich

Alexis Sanchez put the Gunners back on level terms by scoring at the third attempt after his initial penalty was saved by Manuel Neuer.

However, three goals in 10 minutes by Roberto Lewandowski and a Thiago Silva brace put Carlo Ancelotti's side 4-1 up before Thomas Muller added a fifth goal late on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms