AJ Styles had quite an exhibition against John Cena at the Royal Rumble in a losing effort that turned out to be the highlight of the night.

Their match was a display of the absolute best that the company has to offer in its pay-per-view events featuring premier talent.

The Phenomal One has competed in multiple countries and always puts his best foot forward no matter the size of the crowd in attendance.

He spoke to the IndianExpress less than 24 hours after his Elimination Chamber match about who he would like to face in the ring next.

Styles said: “There are many whom I am yet to compete with. There are some Raw guys but one person I would like to lay my hands on is Randy Orton.”

Orton is a hot commodity now as he won the Royal Rumble and is still slated to face current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania.

Seeing the two square off could provide an interesting match for Styles, as could a possible meetup with Wyatt on a huge stage like the one in Orlando.

Regardless, the superstar is enjoying his journey and knows that he still has his rematch clause for the WWE championship in his back pocket, should he ever need it.

Until that moment, he will face whoever the company puts in front of him and honestly, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

