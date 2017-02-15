Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

AJ Styles.

AJ Styles names the superstar that he would like to face next

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

AJ Styles had quite an exhibition against John Cena at the Royal Rumble in a losing effort that turned out to be the highlight of the night.

Their match was a display of the absolute best that the company has to offer in its pay-per-view events featuring premier talent.

The Phenomal One has competed in multiple countries and always puts his best foot forward no matter the size of the crowd in attendance.

Article continues below

He spoke to the IndianExpress less than 24 hours after his Elimination Chamber match about who he would like to face in the ring next.

Styles said: “There are many whom I am yet to compete with. There are some Raw guys but one person I would like to lay my hands on is Randy Orton.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

Orton is a hot commodity now as he won the Royal Rumble and is still slated to face current WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania.

Seeing the two square off could provide an interesting match for Styles, as could a possible meetup with Wyatt on a huge stage like the one in Orlando.

Regardless, the superstar is enjoying his journey and knows that he still has his rematch clause for the WWE championship in his back pocket, should he ever need it.

Until that moment, he will face whoever the company puts in front of him and honestly, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE
Randy Orton
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again