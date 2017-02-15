Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Casemiro.

Watch: Casemiro scores best goal of his career in Real Madrid comeback win

Lorenzo Insigne certainly did not read the script when he gave Napoli the lead over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tonight in their last 16 Champions League encounter.

It was a wonderful effort from the Italian international, but Casemiro, like his Madrid team, would not be outdone.

The white half of Madrid roared back to take control of the tie and will take a 3-1 lead to Naples in two weeks time.

However, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo who made his mark on the tie, it was Brazilian midfielder Casemiro who scored the home side's third goal and he did it in seriously emphatic fashion.

After a Napoli clearance to the edge of the box, the former São Paulo man arrived to hit as clean a volley a you're ever likely to see from 25 yards past a despairing Pepe Reina.

As Andy Gray might have said once upon a time - what a hit, son.

Predictably, Twitter enjoyed the sensational strike, too.

The 23-year-old has become a vital part of the Madrid midfield this season after originally having to grow his game on-loan at Porto.

Casemiro added to strikes from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos to help Madrid take control of the tie, but Napoli's away goal will give the Italians every reason to believe they can trouble the Spanish heavyweights at the Stadio San Paolo.

