Forbes released its annual NBA franchise valuation, and if one thing is clear, it's that winning isn't everything.

The New York Knicks (23-33) and Los Angeles Lakers (19-38) continue their reign at the top of the list, maintaining their hold as two of the NBA's most iconic and profitable brands. The downward trend of both teams on the court hasn't halted their financial prowess off of it.

The Knicks, Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls round out the top-five in valuations. But just how much are these NBA teams worth?

The Knicks lead the way with a whopping $3.3 billion valuation, followed by the Lakers at a close second with a $3 billion valuation of their own. The net worth of both franchises has endured despite down years, proving the value of their established brands alone.

The combined value of the bottom-eight teams is only slightly larger than the Knicks and Lakers', the teams providing a huge boon for the growing NBA under commissioner Adam Silver.

The Warriors, fresh off of NBA Finals runs and landing Kevin Durant, sit at third at $2.6 billion. They bumped up from sixth in the 2016 rankings.

Michael Jordan's impact is still felt in Chicago with a $2.5 billion valuation, while the legacy of the Celtics closes out the top-five at $2.2 billion. Even with LeBron James and a championship in hand the Cleveland Cavaliers' value puts them out of the top-ten ($1.2 billion),

The title of lowest-valued team belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, worth a paltry $750 million in comparison to the top of the scale. Only 12 of the NBA's 30 teams are valued under $1 billion, an upward trend for the league.

Will the Knicks and Lakers ever be out of the top two spots? Let us know which team you think could climb into the elite $3 billion valuation territory!