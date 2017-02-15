Were you one of the Atlanta Falcons fans who were incredibly upset with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the team's implosion against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51?

If so, you can hop right on board with former wide receiver Roddy White, who apparently was pretty angry himself. White, who played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Falcons and totaled over 10,800 yards and 63 touchdowns, obviously still has plenty of passion when it comes to the Falcons, and it showed.

When appearing on the "We've Never Played the Game" podcast, White put the loss for the Falcons completely and totally on Shanahan. Not only that, but he was brutally honest with how angry it made him.

Via the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“I’m glad I wasn’t a part of that team because I probably literally would’ve fought him,” White said… “You destroyed a dream for a city. It’s bigger than me. The city of Atlanta needed that championship and you had it. Arthur Blank needed that championship and he deserved to win that game, with everything he’s been through. It was finally our time to win and it just hurt me that we didn’t get it done.”

In all honesty, seeing White, who isn't in the NFL currently, show that much emotion for his old team is pretty awesome. It obviously doesn't make things any easier for Falcons fans, but White's loyalties obviously still stick with this team.

With that said, the entire loss can't be put on Shanahan, and it wouldn't be fair to even try to do that. Sure, his playing calling down the homestretch wasn't great, and he should have run the ball more in the second half. Even still, the Falcons as a whole just couldn't hold off fate as Tom Brady and company got the job done.

It's easy to understand White's frustration, but let's spread the blame out just a bit more for the loss.

