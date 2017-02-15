In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Roddy White.

Roddy White would have "fought" Kyle Shanahan for Super Bowl play calling

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Were you one of the Atlanta Falcons fans who were incredibly upset with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan after the team's implosion against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51?

If so, you can hop right on board with former wide receiver Roddy White, who apparently was pretty angry himself. White, who played all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Falcons and totaled over 10,800 yards and 63 touchdowns, obviously still has plenty of passion when it comes to the Falcons, and it showed.

When appearing on the "We've Never Played the Game" podcast, White put the loss for the Falcons completely and totally on Shanahan. Not only that, but he was brutally honest with how angry it made him.

Article continues below

Via the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“I’m glad I wasn’t a part of that team because I probably literally would’ve fought him,” White said…

“You destroyed a dream for a city. It’s bigger than me. The city of Atlanta needed that championship and you had it. Arthur Blank needed that championship and he deserved to win that game, with everything he’s been through. It was finally our time to win and it just hurt me that we didn’t get it done.”

In all honesty, seeing White, who isn't in the NFL currently, show that much emotion for his old team is pretty awesome. It obviously doesn't make things any easier for Falcons fans, but White's loyalties obviously still stick with this team.

With that said, the entire loss can't be put on Shanahan, and it wouldn't be fair to even try to do that. Sure, his playing calling down the homestretch wasn't great, and he should have run the ball more in the second half. Even still, the Falcons as a whole just couldn't hold off fate as Tom Brady and company got the job done.

It's easy to understand White's frustration, but let's spread the blame out just a bit more for the loss.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

Ex-Falcons star reveals fury his fury at Super Bowl play-calling

Ex-Falcons star reveals fury his fury at Super Bowl play-calling

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

WWE dropped highly anticipated gimmick because superstar wasn't committed to the role

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: No one noticed Messi's terrible reaction to giving ball away for PSG goal

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

Watch: Insigne scores from 40 yards - Keylor Navas is destroyed on Twitter

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
Superbowl
NFL
New England Patriots

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again