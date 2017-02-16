Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reacts furiously after teammates fail to press v Bayern Munich

Arsene Wenger looked like a broken man in his post-match press conference after watching Bayern Munich demolish his Arsenal side at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The beleaguered French coach, whose future at the Emirates Stadium is looking increasingly uncertain with each passing match, admitted his team had “mentally collapsed” in the second half.

Arsenal went into the half-time interval all square after Alexis Sanchez’s goal cancelled out Arjen Robben’s opener, but three goals in 10 devastating second-half minutes handed Carlo Ancelotti’s side a commanding 4-1 lead.

Thomas Muller then rubbed salt into the visitors’ wounds by netting a fifth goal for Bayern in the 88th minute.

Job done for Bayern, who now have one foot and four toes in the quarter-finals, but an unmitigated disaster for the Gunners.

Wenger's team selection raised eyebrows

Wenger raised eyebrows with his decision to start David Ospina over Petr Cech, while some fans also criticised their long-serving manager for not starting Theo Walcott.

Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were given the nod either side of central playmaker Mesut Ozil, with Alexis Sanchez deployed as the team’s centre-forward.

Iwobi endured something of a personal nightmare; his stats from the match make for dismal reading…

Video: Oxlade-Chamberlain's furious reaction

Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, couldn’t hide his frustration with his teammates’ lack of pressing towards the end of the match.

Twitter reacts

His furious outburst sparked a big reaction on Twitter...

It reminded people of this...

The England international is renowned for being one of the club’s most mild-mannered footballers and his reaction seemed totally out of character.

Oxlade-Chamberlain thanked fans afterwards

In fairness to the Ox, though, he was one of just two Arsenal players who thanked the travelling supporters after the final whistle.

It had been reported that the attacking winger had accidentally clapped the wrong set of supporters after the game - compounding his utterly miserable evening - but this claim was dismissed by other Twitter users who pointed out that Arsenal fans were sat in the top tier in which Oxlade-Chamberlain was faced.

