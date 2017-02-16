Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Bayern Munich, Arsene Wenger.

Bayern Munich absolutely own Arsenal on Twitter with brutal trolling after win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal suffered another nightmare in the last 16 of the Champions League as German champions Bayern Munich dismantled them 5-1 at the Allianz Arena for the second year in a row.

The Gunners actually managed to get themselves on level terms at half-time after Alexis Sanchez squeezed in his own rebound from a saved penalty to cancel out Arjen Robben's majestic, but typical opener.

However, after Laurent Koscielny was forced off for Arsene Wenger's men in the 49 minute, things took a terrible, terrible turn for the red half of north London.

Article continues below

Bayern would go on to score four more goals through Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and a Thiago brace and Arsenal's prospects of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 look all but dead.

In fact, Arsenal must be dreading hosting Bayern at the Emirates in two weeks time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

The pressure is really heating up on Wenger now and the murmurs of discontent are developing into screams. They are 10 points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title, all but out of Europe and another F.A. Cup victory, if they were fortunate enough, just wouldn't cut it again.

Still, having just taken a beating from Bayern on the pitch, the German's social media team couldn't help but get one over Arsenal too.

Savage stuff. They barely even waited an hour to get the tweet out - talk about adding insult to injury!

Judging by how tight the race for the top four is with the Premier League's top six this year, it's not even a guarantee Arsenal will be in the competition next season.

Arsenal go from facing Bayern to a clash with National League side Sutton United in the F.A. Cup on Monday. If the Gunners fail to win that tie, then the #WengerOut crowd really would gain momentum.

And Sutton's social media team would probably have a field day.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Bayern Munich
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again