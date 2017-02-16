Arsenal suffered another nightmare in the last 16 of the Champions League as German champions Bayern Munich dismantled them 5-1 at the Allianz Arena for the second year in a row.

The Gunners actually managed to get themselves on level terms at half-time after Alexis Sanchez squeezed in his own rebound from a saved penalty to cancel out Arjen Robben's majestic, but typical opener.

However, after Laurent Koscielny was forced off for Arsene Wenger's men in the 49 minute, things took a terrible, terrible turn for the red half of north London.

Article continues below

Bayern would go on to score four more goals through Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and a Thiago brace and Arsenal's prospects of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010 look all but dead.

In fact, Arsenal must be dreading hosting Bayern at the Emirates in two weeks time.

Article continues below

The pressure is really heating up on Wenger now and the murmurs of discontent are developing into screams. They are 10 points behind Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title, all but out of Europe and another F.A. Cup victory, if they were fortunate enough, just wouldn't cut it again.

Still, having just taken a beating from Bayern on the pitch, the German's social media team couldn't help but get one over Arsenal too.

Savage stuff. They barely even waited an hour to get the tweet out - talk about adding insult to injury!

Judging by how tight the race for the top four is with the Premier League's top six this year, it's not even a guarantee Arsenal will be in the competition next season.

Arsenal go from facing Bayern to a clash with National League side Sutton United in the F.A. Cup on Monday. If the Gunners fail to win that tie, then the #WengerOut crowd really would gain momentum.

And Sutton's social media team would probably have a field day.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms