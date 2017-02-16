Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time is worrying for Arsenal fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We shouldn’t really be too surprised by Bayern Munich thrashing Arsenal 5-1, should we?

We’ve seen it all before, with the Gunners set to crash out at the last-16 round for the seventh consecutive year but this season seems significant.

With Arsene Wenger’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, another failure in Europe’s elite competition could well be the tip of the iceberg.

Article continues below

But it’s not just the manager’s future that is in doubt.

Their star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez aren’t guaranteed to stay beyond this summer with their deals ending next summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

And this result against Bayern certainly wouldn’t have helped their desire to remain at the club.

How must they be feeling after getting humiliated by the Bundesliga giants?

Well, we know exactly how Sanchez feels because there’s a video of it.

Following the match, Sanchez was seen storming straight down the tunnel before any of his teammates - who had stayed on the pitch to swap shirts and applaud the travelling supporters.

While that attitude and desire to win could be applauded, the behaviour must be seriously worrying for Gooners.

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen this from the Chilean.

After Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in January, Sanchez chucked off his gloves and walked off the pitch immediately after the final whistle - despite his side coming back from 3-0 down to draw.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League

Later in the same month, he was seen having a strop after being substituted against Swansea even though he had just scored during the 4-0 win.

And then, after losing 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he once again attempted to storm down the tunnel before Mesut Ozil furiously demanded that he went over to the away supporters.

If his contract wasn’t expiring in less than 18 months, Arsenal fans would probably be happy with his will to win. However, with doubts over his long-term future at the Emirates, there is surely quite a few worried Arsenal fans after seeing these sort of clips.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Philipp Lahm
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Premier League
Arsenal
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again