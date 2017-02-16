Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

We shouldn’t really be too surprised by Bayern Munich thrashing Arsenal 5-1, should we?

We’ve seen it all before, with the Gunners set to crash out at the last-16 round for the seventh consecutive year but this season seems significant.

With Arsene Wenger’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, another failure in Europe’s elite competition could well be the tip of the iceberg.

Article continues below

But it’s not just the manager’s future that is in doubt.

Their star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez aren’t guaranteed to stay beyond this summer with their deals ending next summer.

Article continues below

And this result against Bayern certainly wouldn’t have helped their desire to remain at the club.

How must they be feeling after getting humiliated by the Bundesliga giants?

Well, we know exactly how Sanchez feels because there’s a video of it.

Following the match, Sanchez was seen storming straight down the tunnel before any of his teammates - who had stayed on the pitch to swap shirts and applaud the travelling supporters.

While that attitude and desire to win could be applauded, the behaviour must be seriously worrying for Gooners.

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen this from the Chilean.

After Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in January, Sanchez chucked off his gloves and walked off the pitch immediately after the final whistle - despite his side coming back from 3-0 down to draw.

Later in the same month, he was seen having a strop after being substituted against Swansea even though he had just scored during the 4-0 win.

And then, after losing 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, he once again attempted to storm down the tunnel before Mesut Ozil furiously demanded that he went over to the away supporters.

If his contract wasn’t expiring in less than 18 months, Arsenal fans would probably be happy with his will to win. However, with doubts over his long-term future at the Emirates, there is surely quite a few worried Arsenal fans after seeing these sort of clips.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms