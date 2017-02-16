There are many football fans who, for one reason or another, are always ready to have a pop at Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar is kinda like Marmite. Love him or hate him - and there is very little middle ground, it seems - we all have an opinion.

But there are times when it’s difficult to defend the Real Madrid forward's actions.

Take Wednesday night, for example.

Karim Benzema headed home Madrid’s equaliser against Napoli in the Champions League and Ronaldo’s reaction after the goal sparked confusion on social media.

The 32-year-old immediately raised his arm while looking towards the assistant referee on the far side - leading some people to presume that he was inexplicably appealing for offside against his own teammate.

Video: Ronaldo’s reaction to Benzema’s goal

And here’s how people on Twitter reacted…

It caused a huge stir earlier this season

This isn’t the first time this has happened. Indeed, it’s not the first time Ronaldo has been involved in this type of incident this season.

Back in October, the four-time Ballon d’Or winner was accused of appealing for offside following a goal scored by Alvaro Morata against Athletic Bilbao.

It made no sense but the video certainly looked suspect.

Ronaldo's behaviour explained

However, Ronaldo’s bizarre behaviour was explained by journalist Ed Malyon, who said this was nothing out of the ordinary: it’s simply Cristiano’s way of confirming a goal has been given. Of course he wasn’t protesting for it to be ruled out just because *he* didn’t score it himself.

"Those who have watched the Portuguese regularly in recent years will recognise that pose, an instant semi-Shearer of a reaction," Malyon wrote in the Mirror. "The most famous example came in Lisbon when Sergio Ramos grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser in the Champions League final and he clearly juts his arm skyward before rushing to retrieve the ball.

"Against Levante last season he reacted similarly for Borja Mayoral's goal, hand bolt upright at 12 o'clock while looking at the assistant referee to confirm that the ball had indeed crossed the line.

"So let's lay any conspiracy theories to bed, shall we? Ronaldo gives us more than enough sticks to beat him with."

Ronaldo's reacted the same way for Kroos and Casemiro goals

Don’t believe him? Watch how Ronaldo celebrated Madrid’s second and third goals, scored by Toni Kroos and Casemiro…

Arm up…

And the same again…

He just can’t help himself.

