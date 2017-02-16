The vast majority of Arsenal fans were half expecting to lose to Bayern Munich, but they certainly hoped they would at least have a faint hope of still being in the tie when they welcome the German champions to north London in a couple of weeks.

But, after a 5-1 pounding - their second in two years at the same stadium - Arsenal are staring yet another last 16 Champions League exit in the face.

It's become par for the course with Arsenal as they have failed to make the quarter-finals since 2010, and the pressure is certainly growing on manager Arsene Wenger due to the perceived lack of progress at the club.

In all honesty, though, the players have to take their fair share of the blame too.

Francis Coquelin had a night to forget in Germany as the man charged with protecting Arsenal's back four failed to make a single tackle during the game.

Mesut Ozil was fairly anonymous again and plenty of fingers on Twitter have been pointed at the playmaker for standing idly by while Arjen Robben curled in Bayern's sensational opener.

However, perhaps worst of all, is Shkodran Mustafi's behaviour for the first of Thiago's goals and Bayern's third.

As you can see in the video below, the German central defender is too busy giving right-back Hector Bellerin a piece of his mind to notice that Thiago is strolling down Arsenal's throat to finish past David Ospina.

How a centre-half can leave a gap that wide and not pick up a runner down the very centre of the defence is beyond bewildering, especially in a game of this magnitude.

It seems as if the Gunners lost all organisation when Laurent Koscielny was forced off the pitch with an injury in the 49th minute.

The 24-year-old Mustafi failed to show the kind of leadership that Wenger's men craved and will need to learn to concentrate on his own job before criticising others.

Arsenal now play Sutton United on Monday night in the FA Cup in what is probably their last chance at silverware this season.

