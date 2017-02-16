Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Chisora has accused Whyte of running away.

Dereck Chisora/Dillian Whyte rematch might never happen

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A Dereck Chisora vs Dillian Whyte rematch?

We'd all like to see it after the two were only separated by a split decision back in December 2016.

It was a memorable night at the O2 for the pair, who largely matched each other blow for blow, with Whyte winning the bout based on a split decision.

Article continues below

Immediately afterwards, however, people were calling for a rematch between the two.

Whyte claimed that he'd rather pursue a world title fight, but would go up against Chisora if it made "financial sense".

Article continues below

Trending Stories

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

A Patriots star is having a movie made of his life - and it's not Tom Brady

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

Julian Edelman has very strong words for his critics in new interview

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

AJ Styles reveals who he would like to take on next

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

Now, Chisora has had his say, talking to Sky Sports, and he thinks Whyte is running away from a potential rematch, dismissing his proposed world title match in the process.

"The latest is that boy is being a punk, he's running away.

"He's overpricing himself. We've offered him the money and he's priced himself out.

"He says he's going for a world title. I don't see it, because there is some unfinished business here. Who is he going to fight for a world title? Whoever he fights, he's going to get knocked out."

Boxing at Manchester Arena

Although it sounds as though Whyte has his heart set on a stab at a world title bout, Chisora isn't ruling out a rematch against Robert Helenius, who controversially beat him on points back in 2011.

"Simple facts are, if he doesn't fight me, then I'll sort a deal with Robert Helenius for the rematch in Finland.

"See how that goes, if the numbers add up, we'll do that fight."

A rematch between Chisora and Helenius could be an interesting one, but Chisora knows that what the fans want to see is a rematch between himself and Whyte.

Boxing at Wembley Arena

"Come back and we'll do Dillian, if he wants to. Who doesn't want to see Dereck Chisora fight?"

Without a fight lined up in the near future, Chisora has been keeping himself busy, as Tony Bellew's sparring partner for his fast approaching fight against David Haye.

"I sent him a message and said 'listen, if you need to do rounds with a real heavyweight, then call me.' I'll come round and help. He goes: 'yeah, cool'.

"He's my buddy, he's just a cool guy. It's a big statement, coming from the weight below, and fighting a heavyweight guy."

A rematch between Chisora and Whyte would be great, but for now, it doesn't sound like it's going to happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Derek Chisora
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again