Arsene Wenger holds brief post-match press conference after losing to Bayern Munich

With Arsenal facing elimination from the Champions League at the round of last 16 for the seventh consecutive year, Arsene Wenger is under extreme pressure once again.

The Gunners were thrashed 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their tie with Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, raising further doubts about the manager's future at the club.

Wenger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with the team virtually out of the Premier League title race and now the Champions League, it is little wonder many Arsenal fans would like to see a new boss brought in.

The mood within Arsenal's camp after the game was understandably sombre, to say the least, and you could tell from Wenger's body language during the 90 minutes that he felt completely helpless.

His body language wasn't too different after the final whistle and his post-match press conference spoke volumes.

As members of the British and German press assembled to hear the Frenchman's thoughts of the game, they could have probably predicted that Wenger was not going to be in the most talkative moods.

And just three minutes after the first question was asked he was gone.

You can watch the full post-match press conference in the video below and to say he looked dispirited would be an understatement.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

"It was a strange game, in the first half we played well. We had two good chances before half-time," Wenger said.

"In the second half we suffered two blows in Koscielny and the two goals we conceded in the 53rd and 56th minutes.

"The real problem came after the third goal, we lost our organisation, we looked mentally jaded and very vulnerable from that moment on.

"The last 25 minutes was a nightmare for us - we looked like we had no response."

It's worth pointing out that Wenger probably moved quicker than any of his players did against Bayern once the Arsenal press officer called time on the conference - he really couldn't get out there quick enough!

You can't blame him, however, after such a disappointing display he must have been reeling inside.

Here's how fans reacted to the brief conference:

