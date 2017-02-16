To beat Bayern Munich on their own turf, you need a lot of things in your favour.

You need luck, you need Bayern to have a poor game but, above everything else, you need to work hard.

On Wednesday, Arsenal didn’t exactly have much luck - identified by Thiago’s deflected goal - and Munich certainly didn’t have a poor game as they triumphed 5-1.

But, most importantly, Arsenal didn’t appear to work anywhere near hard enough to beat the Bundesliga giants.

At half-time, the Gunners could be extremely satisfied with their performance in the opening 45 minutes. They hurried and hassled their opponents and looked dangerous on the break, fully deserving of the 1-1 scoreline.

But, after the break, it was almost as though they thought it was job done.

There was no pressing, no work rate and Arsene Wenger’s side paid the ultimate price.

Bayern Munich eventually ran out 5-1 winners leaving Arsenal set to crash out of the last-16 stage of the competition for a seventh consecutive season.

That sort of stat must be seriously morale-damaging for Arsenal’s star players as they seek to conquer Europe with the north London club.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are, without doubt, the club’s two best players. So, how were they feeling as Arsenal were slowly picked apart by Munich?

Did they charge around the pitch hoping to salvage something from the match? Or did they walk around with their body language looking like beaten men?

It was very much the latter.

Ozil and Sanchez's body language

A video has emerged of Ozil and Sanchez strolling around the pitch with Arsenal 4-1 down as they show no signs of closing down their opponents in an attempt to win the ball back.

Take a look:

This behaviour certainly doesn’t bode well for Arsenal - especially when you consider both of their contracts expire at the end of next season.

The club will have to do all they can to convince them to stay this summer. Allowing them both to enter their final year of their deals would be seen as very foolish.

Success in the Champions League would have been the ideal bargaining chip but Arsenal will just have to hope a top-four finish will be enough to convince them to pledge their long-term future at the club.

But, judging by the above video, they’re going to need a lot of persuading.

