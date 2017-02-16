Grigor Dimitrov has been in great form recently and has now won two titles this season after beating David Goffin in the final of the Sofia Open just last weekend.

Dimitrov has only lost once in the season thus far, a five-set defeat against Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open semi-finals.

He's in the form of his life, currently sitting 12th in the world rankings. and Mark Petchey, Sky Sports' resident tennis expert, has been singing his praises.

Dimitrov had been nicknamed 'Baby Fed' for years, with comparisons to Roger Federer, but Petchey reckons he is ready to move on from this image and challenge for his first major title.

He said: "Grigor is going to give himself a look and although the French Open won't be his strongest major, you definitely feel with the way that he's started the season, certainly Wimbledon and the US Open will be well within touching distance.

"The nickname has not sat well with him, I'm sure. It was probably nice to be put in the same category as Fed at the start, but after a while, I think it almost became something he would rather offload.

"He is very much his own player as we saw in Australia. He has a very attractive game, as well as being a super nice person. We probably need to get to a stage in the media where we celebrate his tennis, rather than putting him in the shadow of Roger.

"I know his former coach Roger Rasheed tried to get that nickname out of all the bio's and everything else and I'm pretty sure that if he could win a major then everyone else will follow suit as well."

Petchy believes that Federer has been affected by the comparisons and nickname bestowed upon Dimitrov. The comparison is understandable, due to the two's similar play-style, but Dimitrov looks as if he's coming into his own now.

"In the way he plays the game you can understand why people make the comparison between himself and Roger, but he's very much his own person as we've seen the way he's lived his life," added Petchey.

"I think he's been honest enough to admit that he's been distracted away from the court, but he seems to be in a great place and from a tennis perspective let's hope he starts putting in some very deep runs at majors because the game will be better off for it."

Despite not liking the nickname 'Baby Fed', we are sure he wouldn't mind a career like the Swiss, who recently won his 18th Grand Slam Down Under at the Australian Open.

