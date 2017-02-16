Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez's behaviour after Bayern Munich's fifth goal

Alexis Sanchez was never going to take losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich very well, was he?

This is a player that sulked despite his side coming back from 3-0 down against Bournemouth to draw 3-3 in injury-time.

This is a player that sat devastated with a coat over his head after being substituted with his side 4-0 up against Swansea with his name already on the scoresheet.

This is a player that stormed down the tunnel after losing 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, despite Mesut Ozil insisting that he went over to thank the travelling support.

Getting humiliated 5-1 in the Champions League last-16, effectively ended your season, was always going to be tough.

But for serial stropper, Sanchez, he was always going to take it badly.

And an image has emerged of what the Chilean did after Bayern scored their fifth goal.

While the Germans were celebrating with Thomas Muller, Sanchez walked over to the touchline and crouched down. It’s a pose that we’ve seen all too often this season.

And Goal’s Chris Wheatley - who captured the image - summed it up perfectly by saying: “Utter humiliation. Alexis says it all in this pic…”

It fair to say he doesn’t look too impressed and that must be a serious worry for Gooners.

Sanchez’s contract expires at the end of next season and something must be resolved this summer to prevent him entering his final year of his deal.

In order for him to stay, Arsenal must convince Sanchez that they’re able to compete with the biggest clubs in Europe and have the chance to win the Champions League in the coming years. This display at the Allianz Arena certainly won’t help those negotiations.

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Arsenal’s season, once again, now appears to depend on the FA Cup. They face Sutton United on Monday as they look to get over their Champions League defeat.

We’d love to see Sanchez’s reaction if they lose that one.

