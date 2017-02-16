Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Paul Scholes reveals where Man United need to strengthen this summer

While many Premier League clubs can put their feet up over the next couple of weeks during the FA Cup clashes and European ties, Manchester United's schedule is as hectic as ever.

Jose Mourinho's men are still competing on four fronts and won't actually play a domestic league fixture until March - such is the congested nature of their season.

With a League Cup final against Southampton to look forward to, as well as a trip to Blackburn in the FA Cup this weekend and tonight's game against Saint-Etienne, the big matches just keep coming for the Red Devils.

The depth of Mourinho's squad will surely be put to the test and although he will already know a lot about his players, he will learn a lot more during this tricky period.

The Portuguese manager will undoubtedly attempt to strengthen his options in the summer to ensure United can compete for the Premier League title next season.

Ex-Old Trafford hero Paul Scholes was asked which areas he thinks need improving and pinpointed two positions in particular he expects the club to invest in.

Not only that, but Scholes controversially suggested he would like to see a current Man City star wearing the Red of United.

"They're only a couple of players away. I would bring in a controlling midfield player," Scholes told the Daily Mail.

"A centre-forward to help Ibrahimovic. (Antoine) Griezmann — or (Sergio) Aguero wouldn't be bad!

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-MAN CITY

"We'll have to see defensively when they play Tottenham, City, Chelsea and Arsenal. That will determine whether he needs a centre-half. Right back, left back not a problem. Goalkeeper not a problem, unless Real Madrid want him (David de Gea)."

Even the most die-hard Man United supporter will probably admit Aguero is one of the best strikers in the world but whether they would be happy seeing him move to the other side of Manchester is an entirely different matter.

Recently there had been concerns about the Argentine's future at the Etihad after Gabriel Jesus' impressive start to life in the Premier League.

However, Jesus' broken metatarsal - picked up against Bournemouth on Monday - has ruled the Brazilian out of action for the next few months, which means Aguero should become Pep Guardiola's first choice again.

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League

Elsewhere, Man United's interest in Griezmann has been well-documented but the Atletico forward cast doubts over a potential summer switch.

"Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant," he said, as per Sky Sports.

"I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Barcelona have the three [Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez] up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact [not to conduct transfers between the clubs].

Club Atletico de Madrid v Las Palmas - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment.

"And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather… I need to feel happy outside."

