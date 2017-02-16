Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

British boxer David Haye.

Video: David Haye seen relaxing on a boat with Joe Fournier

British boxer David Haye was spotted soaking up the sun on a boat yet again as he continues his attempts to rile his opponent Tony Bellew.

The pair are set to clash at the O2 Arena in London on March 4 which has been billed as a massive grudge match between the two. 

While Bellew has been "grafting in the cold", Haye has been pictured chilling in a jacuzzi, relaxing on a yacht, and hanging out with rapper Dizzee Rascal. 

The 36-year-old's latest Instagram activity sees him alongside boxer Joe Fournier, both wearing quirky viking helmets and vibrant coloured shorts. 

Fournier was seen to steer the boat as Haye relaxed on the seats as the pair shared a joke with the individual holding the camera. 

Rumors that his preparation for the big fight are not as serious as Bellew's do not seem to have affected the man from London as he continues to enjoy himself in some warm weather. 

During the pair's encounter at a press conference in November, Haye was seen throwing a punch at his opponent following a push from Bellew, which broke into a fiery altercation requiring the intervention of several officials at the event. 

Numerous verbal exchanges have also taken place following the incident with Haye promising that Bellew "won't be able to chew his food" after their meeting in March. 

Bellew responded to the claims by calling Haye "the biggest diva boxing has ever seen" and has also mocked the veteran boxer for his seemingly casual approach to his training. 

Former WBA champion Haye has denied those claims, insisting that his training is going well and that he feels great despite being in the twilight years of his career. 

With close to two weeks left before the grudge match, the training as well as the mind games are set to intensify further. 

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

