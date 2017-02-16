Arsenal Fan TV hit the headlines recently after Gary Neville called them out on Sky Sports.

"I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were the Arsenal Fan TV cameras everywhere," Neville said after Chelsea had just beaten Arsenal 3-1.

"To be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

"I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them, which was a little bit funny.”

Neville then agreed to go on Arsenal Fan TV and footage emerged earlier this week of him actually talking to the likes of Claude and Troopz.

But Neville’s criticism was never going to stop Arsenal Fan TV from going on their infamous rants after their team loses.

And that was seen once again outside the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

It was the lowest point of the Gunners’ season so far as they were humiliated in front of the whole of Europe by Bayern Munich, losing 5-1 in their last-16 clash.

As the goals flew in, there were plenty of people no doubt looking forward to what was going to be said on Arsenal Fan TV immediately after the match.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint. The first interview was with Troopz and it’s incredible. It has already been watched almost 300,000 times on YouTube.

If you’ve seen Arsenal Fan TV before, you’ll be well aware that Troopz isn’t the greatest fan of Arsene Wenger. And his rant after his side’s 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich was his most passionate yet.

Take a look (you won’t be surprised to learn that it contains explicit language!)

Troopz may well get his wish in the summer with Wenger still to decide his future. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and, despite him being offered a new two-year deal, he hasn’t agreed to stay just yet.

With Arsenal on the brink of a seventh consecutive last-16 Champions League exit and 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, their campaign is relying on the FA Cup once again.

They face Conference Premier side Sutton United on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round as they look to somehow salvage their season.

If Arsenal fail to win that one, we reckon Arsenal Fan TV may hit 1 million views on a single video.

We’ll definitely be watching that one!

