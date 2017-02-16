Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsenal .

Arsenal Fan TV after Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal was brilliant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal Fan TV hit the headlines recently after Gary Neville called them out on Sky Sports.

"I walked out of the Chelsea ground yesterday and there were the Arsenal Fan TV cameras everywhere," Neville said after Chelsea had just beaten Arsenal 3-1.

"To be honest with you, it was embarrassing listening to it and watching it.

Article continues below

"I was watching Chelsea fans taking the mickey out of them, which was a little bit funny.”

Neville then agreed to go on Arsenal Fan TV and footage emerged earlier this week of him actually talking to the likes of Claude and Troopz.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Triple H reportedly creating a huge new stable on WWE RAW

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

Video: Alexis Sanchez's reaction at full-time will seriously worry Arsenal fans

But Neville’s criticism was never going to stop Arsenal Fan TV from going on their infamous rants after their team loses.

And that was seen once again outside the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

It was the lowest point of the Gunners’ season so far as they were humiliated in front of the whole of Europe by Bayern Munich, losing 5-1 in their last-16 clash.

As the goals flew in, there were plenty of people no doubt looking forward to what was going to be said on Arsenal Fan TV immediately after the match.

p1b939fn73s9t1dufgq326fjifd.jpg

And it certainly didn’t disappoint. The first interview was with Troopz and it’s incredible. It has already been watched almost 300,000 times on YouTube.

If you’ve seen Arsenal Fan TV before, you’ll be well aware that Troopz isn’t the greatest fan of Arsene Wenger. And his rant after his side’s 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich was his most passionate yet.

Take a look (you won’t be surprised to learn that it contains explicit language!)

Troopz may well get his wish in the summer with Wenger still to decide his future. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and, despite him being offered a new two-year deal, he hasn’t agreed to stay just yet.

With Arsenal on the brink of a seventh consecutive last-16 Champions League exit and 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, their campaign is relying on the FA Cup once again.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

They face Conference Premier side Sutton United on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round as they look to somehow salvage their season.

If Arsenal fail to win that one, we reckon Arsenal Fan TV may hit 1 million views on a single video.

We’ll definitely be watching that one!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Philipp Lahm
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Aaron Ramsey
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again