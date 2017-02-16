Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sir Alex Ferguson loses two Champions League records in one night

The Champions League returned this week and the entertainment levels of the first four Round of 16 fixtures have been sky high.

Benfica somehow edged past Borussia Dortmund, while Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in one of the biggest shocks of the season on Tuesday.

And last night, Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-1 while, at the same time, Arsenal were being hammered 5-1 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

One man who undoubtedly would have been watching all the action unfold from his home is the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, Wednesday night was a bitter-sweet evening for the Manchester United legend.

Ferguson loses two Champions League records

Ferguson lost not one but two of his Champions League records last night.

Carlo Ancelotti has now managed more matches in the Champions League knockout stages than the Scottish icon, who brought an end to his 26-year spell at Old Trafford in 2013.

Ferguson managed an impressive 58 games in the latter stages of European football’s elite club competition during his managerial career. Ancelotti has now managed 59.

And his other record was beaten by his old adversary-turned-pal Arsene Wenger.

The beleaguered Gunners boss has now managed Arsenal in the knockout stages of the Champions League in 16 seasons. Ferguson managed 15 seasons.

This could be Wenger's final season at Arsenal

However, the way things are going, it’s hard to see Wenger making it 17 seasons.

Arsenal were humiliated in Munich and many fans believe the Frenchman has reached a new nadir.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Wenger, unlike Ferguson, has never won the Champions League. The closest he came was back in 2006, when Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in Paris.

Ferguson won the Champions League in 1999 and 2008, and also reached the final in 2009 and 2011.

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

