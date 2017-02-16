In what could be one of the most memorable stories of the year so far, tennis star Eugenie Bouchard went on a rather unusual date on Wednesday night after losing a bet with a fan on Twitter following the New England Patriots' victory in the Super Bowl.

The Canadian tennis star was sporting enough to honour the deal and flew her date John Goehrke to New York to attend the basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bouchard was premature in her celebrations for a Atlanta Falcons victory on Twitter, but saw the funny side of the agreement after going through with the date.

"Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John. On our way to the (Brooklyn Nets) game!" Bouchard tweeted from New York.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model later shared a video of the pair from their front row seats at the Barclays Center.

Despite the Nets losing to the visitors 129-125, John was assured to have a great night alongside the 22-year-old.

Prior to the night-out, Bouchard stated that she was looking forward to meeting the 20-year-old marketing student from Missouri.

“I want to honor my word and stay true to it, so I’m going on that date and that’s actually tonight," the Miami Beach resident told Sports Illustrated.

"We’re going to go to the Brooklyn Nets game. He’s flying in this afternoon, so I look forward to meeting him tonight and I hope he enjoys it. And I hope it’s not too awkward."

One of the first snaps from the night was a cosy selfie of the two at the back of a cab.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up admitted that she was at first unsure about the prospect of going on a date with a random Twitter fan, but that the actual meeting turned out to be better than expected.

She said: "After all the media attention it got, it was something I could, first of all, not back out of. There was no chance..

“I was worried, however, when I looked at his Twitter profile as soon as I lost the bet and his profile picture was a picture of Tiger Woods. I was like, ‘It’s one of those Twitter fans. I don’t even know what he looks like. What is going to happen?’

"But it turns out he seems to be a very nice boy."

With the Falcons 21-3 up after the conclusion of the third quarter, Bouchard sent out a tweet telling her fans that she knew Atlanta would win.

She couldn't have been judged for making that claim as no team in the history of the NFL has ever come back from such a deficit.

Not expecting a reply from the tennis star, or a an actual date for that matter, John replied to her tweet: "If Patriots win, we go on a date?"

However, to the surprise of John, as well as the Twitter community, Bouchard replied after the Patriots' overtime victory: "So... where do you live?"

"I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it," Goehrke told the Kansas City star.

"Once the game ended, that’s when everything started blowing up.

“I started getting texts from my friends that knew. My Twitter started blowing up. It was the first time I had to start turning my notifications off.”

