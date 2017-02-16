Arsenal left the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in the same embarrassing state that they had done just 15 months earlier, having lost 5-1 twice to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in recent seasons.

Arsene Wenger's future was thrown into further doubt after their abysmal midweek showing against the reigning Bundesliga champions, who had beaten the Gunners by the same scoreline in November 2015.

But while the embarrassing defeat the Frenchman oversaw back in 2015 didn't cost him his job, the same may not be said for the 67-year-old this time around, as their last-16 first leg in Germany proved the gulf in class between the two sides.

The Gunners have exited at this stage of the competition in the past six seasons, and the colossal task ahead of them indicates it is almost certain to become a seventh consecutive campaign.

Arjen Robben and Philipp Lahm caused the Gunners all sorts of problems down the right, while even goal-shy Thomas Muller - who had scored four goals all season for Bayern prior the game - was able to get on the scoresheet just two minutes after his 86th-minute introduction.

It was the perfect time for the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to prove they were worth the huge new deals they were demanding, if they are to stay at the Emirates, but neither could inspire Arsenal to get anything out of the game.

The 23 minutes in which the Gunners had managed to get themselves back in the game was followed by a grueling remainder of the game.

Koscielny woes for Wenger

Laurent Koscielny became the latest of Wenger's injury woes, when he came off early in the 49th minute, minutes before Robert Lewandowski regained the lead for Bayern, requiring Gabriel to replace him and Kieran Gibbs take the armband.

And that is the moment, former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane claims, he knew Arsenal were in big trouble.

"When I see Gibbs with the captain's armband on at the end of the game, you're in trouble." said Keane, per the Mirror.

"Did you think they'd go to Bayern Munich and get a result?

"We've said it before, though. Lack of leaders, lack of characters, hunger, desire."

Arsenal fans have been critical of Wenger's lack of activity in the transfer market in recent seasons, and the signing of young prospect Cohen Bramall was not the single signing Gunners fans were seeking during January.

Arsenal not good enough

And based off their recent performances against the likes of Watford, Chelsea and now Bayern, it's inevitable a lot of work will have to be done with regards to signings during the summer to ensure their fortunes, domestically and in Europe, improve.

"I have to say, tonight at this level, this stage of the competition, they're just not good enough," Keane added.

"So there's no point in being too critical of them because they're not good enough.

"They've only got two decent players. The rest, average."

Unfortunately for Arsenal, their Monday night fixture against non-league Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup will do nothing to appease Gunners fans after their Champions League defeat, regardless of it being an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways.

