Thiago Alcantara's highlights vs Arsenal show David Moyes' big mistake at Man Utd

You know you've reached February when Arsenal reach the round of last 16 in the Champions League and get duly dumped out with still a game to play.

Bayern Munich will head to the Emirates on March 7 with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate and most would agree only a miracle will see the Gunners progress into the quarter-finals now.

Arsene Wenger's men were completely played off the park at the Allianz Arena and it was partly down to the performance of one Bayern star.

Article continues below

Thiago Alcantara was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United almost four years ago before he signed for the German giants.

According to Spanish journalist, Guillem Balague, United were willing to pay his buyout clause from Barcelona but manager at the time David Moyes 'wasn't sure'. Wonder if he still feels that way now?

Article continues below

The Spaniard grabbed two of Bayern's five goals last night but it was his general play that impressed most (non-Arsenal) fans.

We've stumbled upon a video on YouTube featuring his every involvement during the match and it is quite remarkable - for a number of reasons.

In a starting XI that also featured Xabi Alonso, it's clear Thiago was actually the man pulling all of the strings in the final third.

He was the first man Alonso and Arturo Vidal looked to feed as soon as they picked up the ball to mount an attack.

And the way the 25-year-old controlled the tempo of proceedings was also brilliant to watch.

Whenever he wanted to slow the game down, Thiago would drop deep and play a simple 1-2 with one of the deeper midfielders.

But when the opportunity arose to exploit some space - either on the flanks on in behind - he would go more direct and catch the Gunners' defence off-guard.

We actually lost count of the number of times Thiago picked the ball up in the middle and sprayed it out wide. it was almost too easy

Exactly why he was afforded so much time and space on the ball by Arsenal is bewildering, it's almost as if they thought they were safe while he was in front of them - definitely not the case.

At full-time, Opta revealed the former Barcelona ace completed 36 passes ending in the final third, only one less than his opponents managed combined.

Oh what Moyes would do to have someone of Thiago's quality with him at Sunderland right now?

And Red Devils fans might have wished to have someone like the Spaniard among their squad at times this season when they have struggled to break teams down.

Some supporters with long memories even brought up Moyes' snub during the game. Here is the best reaction:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms