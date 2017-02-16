Nico Rosberg has stated that his desire is to rebuild his friendship with Lewis Hamilton now that they are no longer rivals on the Formula One circuit.

In recent years, the pair have been embroiled in a fierce competition for top spot in the Driver's Championship with the German claiming the latest title in 2016, before announcing his retirement just days following the thrilling final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Rumors of discontent within the Mercedes team had been circulating in the media due to the teammates' passion to emerge on top.

Article continues below

Since the 31-year-old's retirement, the pair have been seen together at several events, but admits that it may take some time and effort to become close friends again.

However, Rosberg has reiterated his respect for the former world number one and wishes to honour their friendship and to build on it in the future.

Article continues below

"I think it's going to take a little bit more time than that to find our way," he said at the Laureus Sports awards.

"In general, yes, the competition is gone completely and suddenly, so we have already had some nice relaxed moments.

"Who knows, I'm open to having a better relationship with him again in the future -- we were best friends 15 years ago after all."

The current world champion also spoke about his retirement and the immense passion that drove him to his maiden F1 title.

Rosberg added: "I was massively passionate about my racing. It's with that passion that you become world champion after fighting for 11 years in Formula One.

"Those things were never really on my mind in such a way and none of those things would be a reason for stopping, because really the challenge was the sport -- that's what I was racing for.

"Even fighting through those difficult situations, that gives the awesome pleasure afterwards of having overcome those challenges. That's what sport is about because we are warriors out there, in the end, on the race track.

"My passion was also very much related to these challenges and trying to be the best out there; trying to beat everybody else and be the best in the world. That's what my passion was."

The relationship between the pair dates back to their early karting days with Team MBM, when they were teammates in the Formula A karting championships.

Both competed in races across Europe and stories of their healthy competition are well documented.

However, their careers took separate turns in 2002 as Hamilton opted to join Formula Renault and Rosberg chose Formula BMW.

The German was a year ahead of his British counterpart during the following years and made his debut with Williams in 2006, a year before Hamilton first featured for McLaren.

After years of separation, the pair were reunited as teammates at Mercedes in 2013 where the nature of their rivalry took on a more competitive edge.

As the German manufacturers emerged as the strongest team in F1, Rosberg and Hamilton became fierce rivals on the track, continually competing for first spot in the Driver's Championship despite an underlying respect for one another.

The Brit claimed consecutive world titles in 2014 and 2015, but Rosberg managed to clinch the 2016 championship, announcing his retirement just days after being crowned.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms