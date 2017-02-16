Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chamberlain.

Only one player thanked the Arsenal fans after Bayern Munich humiliation

You couldn’t blame Arsenal players for feeling devastated and embarrassed after their 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.

It meant they will crash out of the Champions League at the last-16 for a seventh consecutive season and now their only chance of silverware this campaign comes in the form of the FA Cup.

But spare a thought for the travelling Arsenal fans.

They would have spent hundreds of pounds to get to Munich to watch their beloved side take on one of the best sides in European football, missing work in the process.

And what do they get for it?

An absolutely shambolic second-half performance that lacked any sort of fight or desire.

While the players would have been really disappointed with the result, they must have felt sorry for all of their supporters that made their way to Germany.

Well, apparently not it seems.

That’s because only one player went over to thank the away support - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

James Olley, Evening Standard's Chief Football Correspondent, tweeted an image of Oxlade-Chamberlain clapping the Arsenal supporters by himself and wrote: “Oxlade-Chamberlain the only #afc player to go and acknowledge the away fans. Just given his shirt to someone in the crowd too.”

The Telegraph support Olley’s suggestion as they also tweeted: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the only Arsenal player to thank travelling fans for their support.”

So, what were the other players doing?

We can only assume they headed down the tunnel immediately.

One player we definitely know who did that is Alexis Sanchez. He was seen storming back to the changing room immediately after the final whistle sounded. Elsewhere in the video, Sanchez’s teammates can be seen swapping shirts with their opponents while a couple of players performed a very half-hearted clapping gesture to their fans.

But it’s not the only act from Oxlade-Chamberlain that adhered himself to the supporters on Wednesday. During the second-half, he was seen having an almighty strop at his teammates after they failed to press the Bayern players like he was.

Maybe he was the only positive to come from an otherwise miserable night for Arsenal.

Of course, this isn't the first time Arsenal players have been seen snubbing their supporters after a defeat. After they lost 3-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge recently, Mesut Ozil was fuming with Sanchez and Nacho Monreal for failing to thank the supporters.

Surely it's the least they can do after producing such a poor performance.

