harry redknapp.

Harry Redknapp claims Manchester United missed out on a ‘£100m player’ in 2015

Manchester United broke the world transfer record for the first time in their history when they splashed out an astronomical £89 million for Paul Pogba last summer.

The French midfielder had left Old Trafford for virtually nothing four years earlier, but the Red Devils swallowed their pride and paid Juventus the money required to bring him back to England.

However, Harry Redknapp believes United missed out on a player in 2015 who’s now worth, in his opinion, £100 million.

“I think now he’s worth £100m. If Pogba’s £90m, he’s more. He’s 20 years of age! The kid’s got everything,” Redknapp said. “He scores goals, makes goals, can head it, run, dribble, he’s got an edge to him too and he puts his foot in. I think he’s fantastic.”

Can you guess who the veteran British manager is talking about yet?

Redknapp: United should never have missed out

Redknapp is, of course, talking about Tottenham’s Dele Alli.

The England international starred against United when MK Dons thrashed the Red Devils, then managed by Louis van Gaal, 4-0 in the League Cup back in August 2014.

And Redknapp can’t understand why United didn’t sign him then and there.

Instead, he signed for Spurs in a £5 million deal in February 2015, before being loaned back to MK Dons for the remainder of the season.

“I think he’s fantastic,” Redknapp added, per the Daily Star. “Can you tell me how all those people failed to spot him when he played for MK Dons every week?

“How did they end up waiting until it took Spurs to go in and take him? He played against Manchester United when they beat them that day.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MKDONS-MAN UTD

“United should have signed him then and there. They’d have headed off from the game disappointed, but at least they’d have had a future star for the club with them on the team bus.

“You wonder how they didn’t take a kid from MK Dons for £5m. How did they not see him? It’s incredible that no-one took him. £5m! What a signing, what a player.”

What do the stats suggest?

But is Alli really a better midfielder than Pogba?

Let’s take a closer look at their respective stats from this season…

Dele Alli

Goals: 11

Assists: 2

Key passes: 29

Chances created: 31

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Total shots: 57

Tackles won: 26

Yellow cards: 4

Fouls committed: 33

Paul Pogba

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Key passes: 43

Chances created: 46

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-TRAINING

Total shots: 80

Tackles won: 34

Yellow cards: 7

Fouls committed: 52

It’s close, but Alli shades it for this season, if only for his vastly-superior goal tally.

Is Dele Alli better than Paul Pogba? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

