Arsenal's abysmal 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich not only proved the gulf in class between the two sides but also signaled Arsene Wenger's serious lack of quality throughout his squad.

Alexis Sanchez may have scored the Gunners' first-half equaliser against the Bavarian giants, but he did little else to prove why he is arguably the club's best player, while Mesut Ozil was equally as ineffective.

Both Arsenal stars are stalling over agreeing new long-term deals at the Emirates, but neither of the club's contract rebels, or the rest of the team for that matter, did enough to prove their worth to the Gunners during their display at the Allianz Arena.

Sanchez provided a false glimpse of hope for the north Londoners in the 30th minute, but Wenger's side could only muster up a further four shots on target, compared to Bayern's 12.

There are plenty of statistics out there to prove just how dominant Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern were on Wednesday evening, including the fact that they boasted 74% possession. But it was the individual statistics of one Arsenal star that were truly woeful.

Francis Coquelin was meant to provide extra defensive solidity in front of Arsenal's back line, alongside Granit Xhaka, but the Frenchman's performance was so embarrassing that Gunners fans won't allow him to play it down - regardless of the calibre of opponent.

Coquelin AWOL against Bayern

Bayern haven't particularly been the 'team to beat' in Europe this season, and Ancelotti's side came under some scrutiny earlier in the campaign, but how they bossed Arsenal in midweek was exemplified by Coquelin's almost non-existent appearance.

Stripping it down to the basics, Coquelin's defensive midfield role required two very simple abilities; to be able to pass the ball and tackle.

However, the 25-year-old former Arsenal academy graduate failed miserably in his attempts to help shut out a Bayern attack full of attacking menace, providing very little contribution to Wenger's side whatsoever.

Coquelin didn't win a single tackle during his 77 minutes on the field and completed just six passes.

But his woeful display was inevitable after he had allowed Arjen Robben to cut in onto his left foot and curl in a brilliant shot from outside the box after just 11 minutes to give Bayern the lead.

Gooners slate Frenchman's performance

Arsenal fans could have chosen a number of players to pick out for their no-show against the reigning Bundesliga champions, however, inevitably, Coquelin received the biggest grilling on Twitter.

And just to compound the 25-year-old's misery, the Gunners have boasted a 100% win rate without his services this season, compared to 48% without him.

But when Arsenal inevitably exit the Champions League come the final whistle of the second leg, it will not simply be Coquelin held to ransom for the defeat. All of Wenger's team let the north London club down in embarrassing fashion.

