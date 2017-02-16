Kevin Love's replacement has been found for NBA All-Star game

The injury to Kevin Love may be a blow to the Cleveland Cavaliers personally, but it has benefited a player outside of their franchise - who could possibly be a future star of their team - greatly.

It was reported that the forward had surgery on his left knee, which will cause him to miss about six to eight weeks of action. Love was due to play in the 2017 NBA All-Star game this Sunday in New Orleans, but obviously won't be able to now because of his injury.

This has meant a replacement for the Cavs star was needed for the Eastern Conference team, and the player that has been selected has been rumored to be traded to the Cavs before the deadline next week. Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN has reported: "New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has been selected as the injury replacement for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love for Sunday's All-Star Game in New Orleans, the NBA said Wednesday.

"Sources told ESPN that Anthony accepted the invite from NBA commissioner Adam Silver earlier in the day, after Silver offered him the spot on the Eastern Conference roster."

This will be the tenth time Anthony has been selected for All-Star since he was drafted into the NBA by the Denver Nuggets in 2003. Speaking on the selection, the Knicks star told ESPN his feelings about being selected.

He said: "It means a lot. Don't get me wrong, it's still an honor to be named to the All-Star team, to go out there and represent despite everything that's been going on, that's surrounding us, that's surrounding me, that's surrounding our organization. To still go out there and represent not just the organization but New York City as a whole, it's still an honor to do that."

Anthony has long been linked with a move to Cleveland, and the Love injury will only hype this speculation as we approach trade deadline day. The forward will get another taste of what it's like to play alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving this weekend.