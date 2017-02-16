Paul Scholes claims one midfielder would be perfect alongside Pogba and Herrera

It took Jose Mourinho a little longer than he would have hoped but he has seemingly worked out his best midfield combination.

During Manchester United's fine recent unbeaten run in the Premier League - stretching back to October - Mourinho has more often than not turned to Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera to occupy the central areas.

As their form suggests, it is a formula that has been getting results with the perfect blend of flair, composure and tenacity to win the crucial midfield battles.

But in terms of a long-term solution, Mourinho has limited options.

Aged 35, Michael Carrick is expected to be given a new contract at the end of the season, however, that doesn't mean the Man Utd boss will not try to find extra reinforcements over the summer.

For Paul Scholes, there's only one man Mourinho should consider - Toni Kroos.

Scholes, who retired in 2013, has admitted during the latter stages of his career he actually modelled his own game on how the Real Madrid star played.

And the ex-United hero thinks Kroos would be 'perfect' alongside Herrera and Pogba.

"I really like Toni Kroos. When I neared the end of my career, I followed him closely and tried to play like Kroos," Scholes told Kicker, as per ESPN.

"I was a midfielder with an eye for the goal, but Kroos is one of the best midfield masterminds in the world."

"Kroos would be perfect at United next to Pogba and Ander Herrera."

Since Kroos moved to the Bernabeu from Bayern Munich in 2014 he has made 128 appearances and assisted 40 goals.

He has found the back of the net five times too, his most recent strike coming against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, but it is his ability to control matches that will be appealing to the likes of Mourinho the most.

Scholes also reserved some praise for Bastian Schweinsteiger, who started the season on the periphery at Old Trafford but has earned a place back in the manager's plans for the rest of the season.

He added: "I thought Bastian's highly professional reaction was remarkable. He just continued to train without any whining. Sadly, we all don't know what exactly happened.

"He can still control a match if he gets the chance, and I hope the manager will hand it to him. The fans at least love Bastian, he's a special player."

