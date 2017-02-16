Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

ronaldinho united 2003.

Paul Scholes reveals how Man Utd players tried to get revenge on Ronaldinho in 2003

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Back in 2003, Manchester United came agonisingly close to securing what could have been one of the greatest signings in their history.

Everything was in place for Ronaldinho to complete his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford after the player had decided he wanted to join the Red Devils.

"Ronaldinho wants to go to Manchester United," the Brazil international’s brother and agent, Roberto Assis, was quoted as saying by BBC Sport at the time. "Now it is just a question of waiting for the deal to be completed. PSG have an offer from Manchester United and we are waiting for a reply.

Article continues below

"I have to talk with the PSG president Francis Graille because Ronaldinho wants the situation concluded.

"We are working towards that and now it is just a question of timing."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

Tom Brady is charging fans insane fees for his autograph

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

CM Punk owns current WWE superstar with simple two-word tweet

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction after teammates fail to press stuns Twitter

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Image: What Alexis Sanchez did after Bayern Munich fifth goal has gone viral

Barcelona eventually won the race for his signature

Ten days later and Ronaldinho had signed for Barcelona after the Catalan giants won the battle for the attacking midfielder’s signature at the eleventh hour.

Barcelona's Ronaldinho De Asis Moreira o

Barça paid £21 million for the 23-year-old and he would light up the Camp Nou with his mesmerising skills for the next five years.

Scholes: United players tried to get revenge on Ronaldinho

But how did the United players feel about Ronaldinho’s decision to snub their club for Barcelona?

Scholes, in an exclusive interview with Republik of Mancunia this week, has revealed all…

“I think Ronaldinho was very close at one time. I think if that’d have happened, I’d liked to have played with him. He was brilliant,” the United legend said.

Ronaldinho of Barcelona and Roy Keane of Utd

“I remember that year, we were on the preseason tour and it looked like he was going to sign for us and he ended up signing for Barcelona, and we were playing Barcelona on the preseason tour. Because he didn’t sign for us, everyone wanted to boot him and kick him, but you couldn’t get near him. Brilliant player, would loved to have seen him [at United] but, didn’t happen.”

You can watch highlights of that pre-season friendly between United and Barcelona here…

United ended up getting Cristiano Ronaldo instead

However, had United signed Ronaldinho that summer, it’s safe to assume they probably would have missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (

Sir Alex Ferguson sealed a deal for the Portuguese starlet following a pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon in August 2003 and the rest is history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Scholes
Barcelona
Wayne Rooney

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again