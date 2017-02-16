WWE could be booking huge triple threat title match at WrestleMania 33

When Randy Orton said to Bray Wyatt this week on SmackDown Live that he would not be challenging him for his WWE championship at WrestleMania 33 later this year, many thought that was the end of a highly anticipated Orton vs Wyatt match.

It has been rumored The Viper will be appearing on a couple of Monday Night Raws to tease the prospect of him challenging for the Universal championship instead with the title match he earned after winning the Royal Rumble. Eventually, however, he will be confronting The Wyatt Family leader for the WWE title.

But, according to reports, it won't just be Orton vs Wyatt in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Reports by Cageside Seats and Inquisitr have suggested that the match for the WWE championship at WrestleMania will be a triple threat, and you could probably guess who the third superstar in that match will be.

Cageside Seats have said: "WWE officials are considering a Wyatt Family Triple Threat for the WWE title at WrestleMania." Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton vs Luke Harper.

Article continues below

Tell a fan this rumor before Elimination Chamber and they probably would have laughed at you because they wouldn't believe Harper would be given such a prestigious opportunity. However, after what happened at the pay-per-view with The Backwoods Brawler putting on an absolutely stellar match with The Viper and you can see why he could possibly be awarded the honor.

Daniel Bryan has already announced a Battle Royal for next week's SmackDown Live, which the winner will go on to face Wyatt at WrestleMania. The smart booking would be this is Harper's path to the match. Orton's hand would then be forced to challenge for the WWE title too to protect Wyatt.

If the Harper vs Orton match at Elimination Chamber is anything to go by, WWE fans won't mind at all seeing a Wyatt Family triple threat in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

