Today, if you mention the UFC to anybody then chances are that Conor McGregor is the first name they mention.

The organisation has changed drastically in recent years, and the Notorious has played a massive role in taking the company to new heights.

While you could argue that his presence has shifted the limelight away from the sport and begins to focus on the entertainment aspect, you can’t deny that he helps draw in a massive audience.

He knows he’s their prized asset, and that’s shown by the number of records he continues to break.

Even though he’s treated like royalty, McGregor doesn’t believe he’s a celebrity and he doesn’t want his child to be brought up in that environment either, as he told GQ Style.

He said: “People think I’m a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money and bounce.

“I’m not trying to bring a kid into that.

“If someone comes near me when I have my kid in my hands, like the way they come near me now, looking for pictures, someone’s gonna be badly hurt.”

Some of those that come near him now are the ones that try to be like him, as he claims, whether it’s growing the facial hair or donning the waistcoats – and looking for fights.

He added: “They all want to be me a little.

“That’s a Drake line. All them boys want to be me a little. And it’s true as f**k.

“I mean, I don’t blame them. If I wasn’t me, I’d want to be me, too.”

It doesn’t matter what he says regarding his celebrity status, his fans will continue to see him that way for a very long time.

Do you think Conor McGregor deserves to be called a celebrity? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

