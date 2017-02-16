Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Even the club’s most optimistic supporters will feel doubtful following the Gunners’ humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Arsene Wenger’s side were comprehensively torn apart by their German opponents at the Allianz Arena and a photo of Alexis, who scored the visitors’ consolation goal, crouching on the sidelines painted a thousand words.

The Chile international’s body language, not for the first time this season, will no doubt concern the Arsenal fans.

Sanchez is arguably their best player but it’s patently clear that he’s less-than-happy with the way the team are performing at the moment - particularly in the biggest matches.

Alexis makes request to Arsenal

It’s now emerged, per Goal, that the 28-year-old has asked Wenger if he can go away on a short break following Arsenal’s latest embarrassing defeat.

Wenger has granted Alexis permission and the player was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning on his way to Italy for a short break.

Will Alexis play against Sutton United on Monday?

The Arsenal faithful and Wenger himself will be hoping that a few days away from the Emirates Stadium will allow Alexis to calm down, gather his thoughts and return to north London revitalised and raring to go.

It’s unclear whether Alexis will be involved in Arsenal’s next match, against non-league Sutton United in the FA Cup on Monday night, but it would appear to be the perfect match to hand the Chilean a much-needed break.

Then again, Monday’s fixture is a potential banana skin for the Gunners.

Defeat seems inconceivable for the north London outfit - although you wouldn’t rule anything out the way they’re playing at the moment.

