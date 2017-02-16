Official online NBA destination in the UK

Anthony Davis.

Pelicans' Anthony Davis addresses L.A. Lakers trade rumors

NBA trade deadline is fast approaching as teams have until next Thursday to trade for any players they would like to add to their franchise.

While there may not be any blockbuster trades between now and then, there have been a few rumored for the future that has caught the attention of many fans, including one involving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis' contract with the New Orleans Pelicans for many years still, meaning a trade is unlikely to happen, he wanted to address the rumors in order to put fans at ease.

He said according to FOX Sports: “I don’t plan on leaving, so make sure you write that down … I don’t pay attention to (the rumors), I don’t know who said it or how it came about. I’m with the Pelicans right now.”

The center is staying put, and on the current state of the team’s roster, he believes the team is good enough to make it to the postseason. Their only problem is keeping all of their players healthy.

"We’ve got to find a way to keep fighting … We have a team that is able to compete for the playoffs. We showed that a couple of times this year (in January wins against the Cavaliers and Spurs). We feel we are just as good as any other team in this league. We just need to find a way to stay a little more healthy and be a little more consistent.

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

"I like our team we have now … We always are just kind of injured. It’s tough to win games when a lot of the top guys are out.”

Davis may be staying put, but the Pelicans are still at least three wins off a playoff spot, as they currently reside in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. Recent back-to-back wins however against the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies is helping their cause to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014-15 season.

