McGregor threw shade at Mayweather on Instagram.

Conor McGregor responds to Floyd Mayweather's call-out on Instagram

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ll know that Conor McGregor firmly has his sights set on the retired Floyd Mayweather.

The duo have traded numerous verbal jabs at one another, and it didn’t look like we were actually going to get anywhere with it.

JIBES

It seemed as if we were heading towards a big breakthrough this week when rumours were circulating that the Notorious and Money had finally agreed to terms.

However, Mayweather quickly shot down speculation – and still called out the Irishman to get something going between the pair.

It’s now the turn of the UFC lightweight champion to have his say, and he took to Instagram to send another message to his rival.

In his first Instagram post, McGregor was posing with former UFC owner, Lorenzo Fertitta, and revealed the accolades he’s aiming to achieve with a subtle jibe aimed at Mayweather thrown in there.

ANOTHER CALL-OUT

He posted: “I came up under Lorenzo Fertitta and the Fertitta regime.

“Nobody in the history of the fight game has come up as fast and as young as I have. I now, at 28 years of age, have my eyes firmly set on the ‘highest paid fighter’ and ‘highest earning athlete’ accolades.

“Understand and respect what you are witnessing here. Because not one of you can do nothing to stop it.”

The Notorious then posted another image on Instagram, and this time, he had a simpler message for Mayweather.

He posted: “I run every game.”

You have to admire the ambition, not only to get Mayweather in the ring but wanting to hijack his financial records too.

Although, he has some catching up to do, considering Mayweather managed to earn $44 million in 2016 and is valued at $700 million right now, according to Forbes.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s latest swipe at Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

