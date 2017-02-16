As Joe Root was announced as England captain in Headingley on Wednesday following Alastair Cook's resignation, Freddie Flintoff cautioned "It's the worst job I've ever had”.

Speaking on Sky Sports' cricket podcast, Flintoff clarified that although he wanted to do the job at the time, it does come with its own pressures.

Flintoff, of course, was England captain during the ill-fated 2006-07 Ashes series, suffering abject humiliation at the hands of Australia, culminating in a 5–0 whitewash.

He describes suffering that result as “tough”, especially as it came off the back of a 1–1 draw with India.

For Flintoff, leading a Test side is easy when you are playing well, however, the real challenge comes when you are off form.

He said: "It's the worst job I've ever had.

"But of course I wanted to do it, I think everyone does.

"You have this idea as a kid, or when you're playing cricket, that the pinnacle will be captaining England.

"India, when we drew the series out there, was great, but the 5-0 whitewash in Australia was so tough.

"When I was playing well, I found the captaincy easier, because if I felt something needed doing - runs, wickets etc - I could just go out and do it myself.

"But when you're struggling for form, that's when the job hits you hard. When you don't feel you're contributing towards the side, it's hard to deliver talks to your team, as they might be thinking 'well, what are you doing?'"

Flintoff then continued by stating that as a player, he could go into his room and escape the pressures of being a first class Test player. However, when he became England’s Test captain, the external pressures were amplified to such an extent that there was no way to switch off.

"The pressure is another level. As a player, I could go back to my room and switch off at night, but as a captain it was always there.

"I never regarded myself as a selfish cricketer, but you just get wrapped up in it all, thinking 'this is the most important thing going on the world right now'.

"It just got to a stage where I felt, whatever I did, it wasn't going to work."

It should be interesting to see how Root copes if things start to go badly for him, especially in the age of social media feeds like Facebook and Twitter, which can either provide a constant stream of positivity, or extreme negativity.

Flintoff, however, was full of praise for Joe Root, and said: “I like the fact that whenever he goes out to bat, it looks like he’s having the time of his life”.

When considering Root's prospects as England captain, Flintoff believes he will not to take the role too seriously and sees his passion for the game as his main strength.

Flintoff himself observes that you can lose sight of that passion for the sport you had as a kid, but believes that Root still has that passion within him on the cricket field.

Explaining the role of captain in the England Test team, Flintoff said: “As captain, you don’t have to make all the right decisions all the time, but you do need is the team behind you, and I think they are with Root."

On the resignation of Root's predecessor Cook, Flintoff thought that the team did not want him to go, but the player himself did not feel that he could take the team further.

Flintoff then stated that he wanted Cook to stay on for at least another Ashes series before handing over to his obvious successor Root, but he respected his decision that it was time to go.

