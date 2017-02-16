It was only a matter of time before someone was ejected from Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

With two of the NBA's most aggressive and wild players - Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins - battling in the post, it was a question of when, not if, the fireworks would begin.

It didn't even take two full quarters before Green decided he'd had enough. Just before halftime, he was whistled for a foul against Cousins and let the referees hear about it, using some choice language that he had to know would result in an ejection.

In the video below, Cousins has the ball knocked away from him by Kevin Durant, but regains control and makes a wild circus shot while being fouled by Green:

It's unclear whether Green was upset about the foul call, Cousins' shot being counted, something Cousins said or all of the above, but it didn't take long for the fiery Warriors forward to pick up two technicals and earn an early trip to the showers.

The Warriors didn't need much production from Green on Wednesday night, though, as they used a huge 42-point third quarter to pick up a 109-86 victory. Cousins was largely held in check, scoring only 13 points and grabbing just four rebounds.

Green now has 10 technical fouls on the season. If he picks up six more, he'll face an automatic one-game suspension. From there, every two additional technicals will result in a one-game ban.

Green's on-court passion is what makes him the great player he is, but his outbursts have hurt the Warriors in the past, most notably when he was suspended for Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals.

If he can't get his emotions under control, coach Steve Kerr will have to be very careful with how he plays his mercurial star moving forward.