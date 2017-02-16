There's one big fight that everyone wants to see happen in 2017.

That's right, lovers of Boxing and UFC are desperate to hear even the slightest whisper of an update regarding a potential scrap between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, it was reported the pair had reached an agreement which Mayweather quickly denied but it does appear that talks are ongoing.

Should an understanding be agreed, it is believed the fight will take place in Las Vegas and worth an eye-watering $1 billion.

However, despite all of the hype surrounding the potential bout, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't think it will be good for the sport.

One of the busiest men in British boxing, Hearn believes it could be a 'complete disaster' but it wouldn't stop him promoting the fight if asked.

"It makes such little sense on one side, but so much sense on the other side," he told Sky Sports.

"To the man on the street, the non-educated boxing fan, it's the best fighter in the world against the best mixed martial arts guy in the world.

"To the educated boxing fan, it's a complete disaster. It's terrible, just terrible. But if they need a promoter, I'm here to do it."

On face value, it would appear McGregor would have little to lose by going toe-to-toe with one of the greatest boxers of all-time but that might not be the case.

Providing the fight does indeed go ahead, it will be interesting to see if/how it changes McGregor's relationship with the UFC.

Hearn understands why UFC would be reluctant to allow their lightweight champion into the ring.

He added: "One of the interesting points about this fight is the internal dynamic of the UFC contract.

"Whether McGregor is allowed to take this fight with or without the UFC's blessing. This goes beyond Dana White.

"McGregor is not as big as the UFC brand but he's certainly on his way. They need him in the UFC and I'm not sure what benefit the Mayweather fight brings to the UFC, unless it's somehow part of the UFC schedule, which would bring its own problems into negotiations.

"I wouldn't be keen, if I were in charge of the UFC, to let him move out of the circle and into a fight that he can't win."

