Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kyle Lowry.

Kyle Lowry wants five point guards on the court at the All-Star Game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A quick glance at the Eastern Conference All-Star roster makes one thing clear - there's no shortage of ball-handling skills in the East.

Along with starter Kyrie Irving, four other point guards - Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker - are heading to New Orleans for Sunday night's All-Star game.

That got Lowry thinking of potential lineups during the game and on Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors star pitched an idea to Eastern Conference coach Brad Stevens.

In the video below, Lowry suggests a lineup in which all five point guards share the court, with John Wall manning the center position:

Since it's an All-Star Game, which is basically just a glorified exhibition, Stevens might just act on Lowry's suggestion.

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

It's clear Lowry has given this all-point-guard lineup at least some serious thought, since Wall is actually the tallest of the five at 6'4". Irving would man the power forward spot at 6'3".

From there, Kemba Walker, at 6'1" could play small forward. The backcourt for the all-guard lineup would feature the 6'0" Lowry at shooting guard and the 5'9" Thomas as the point guard for the point guards.

The Western Conference could then counter with an all-bigs lineup, with centers Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan and forwards Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis sharing the court.

Brad Stevens and Western Conference coach Steve Kerr seem like two of the more fun coaches in the NBA, so it's not out of the question that fans could see these two mismatched lineups in action on Sunday night.

Topics:
Kyle Lowry
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again