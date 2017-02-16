A quick glance at the Eastern Conference All-Star roster makes one thing clear - there's no shortage of ball-handling skills in the East.

Along with starter Kyrie Irving, four other point guards - Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker - are heading to New Orleans for Sunday night's All-Star game.

That got Lowry thinking of potential lineups during the game and on Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors star pitched an idea to Eastern Conference coach Brad Stevens.

In the video below, Lowry suggests a lineup in which all five point guards share the court, with John Wall manning the center position:

Since it's an All-Star Game, which is basically just a glorified exhibition, Stevens might just act on Lowry's suggestion.

It's clear Lowry has given this all-point-guard lineup at least some serious thought, since Wall is actually the tallest of the five at 6'4". Irving would man the power forward spot at 6'3".

From there, Kemba Walker, at 6'1" could play small forward. The backcourt for the all-guard lineup would feature the 6'0" Lowry at shooting guard and the 5'9" Thomas as the point guard for the point guards.

The Western Conference could then counter with an all-bigs lineup, with centers Marc Gasol and DeAndre Jordan and forwards Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis sharing the court.

Brad Stevens and Western Conference coach Steve Kerr seem like two of the more fun coaches in the NBA, so it's not out of the question that fans could see these two mismatched lineups in action on Sunday night.