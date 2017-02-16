Conor McGregor simply will not stop until he has Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring.

You’ve probably lost count of the amount of times he’s called him out, but Mayweather hasn’t remained silent either.

CALL-OUTS

They’ve traded plenty of verbal haymakers, below the belt comments and continue to share the desire to fight.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite suggestions that we could finally be seeing it relatively soon, there seem to be more stumbling blocks in the way.

It’s as if the Notorious has made it his mission to have at least one boxing contest, and the name on everyone’s mind is understandably the retired Mayweather.

Article continues below

However, when speaking to GQ Style, the current UFC lightweight champion revealed he’s open to fighting other boxers.

Not just any ordinary opponent, though, as he wants to knock out the ones Mayweather was only able to defeat by decision.

He said: “I mean, that’s the one [Mayweather] everyone wants, that’s the one that makes the most sense.

“But I’ve no problem going and slapping the head off one of his opponents that he couldn’t finish.

“All he does is decisions. He can never stop them.

“So, all I have to do is pick some schmuck out that he only could decision, bounce the left hand off his dome, sleep him, and then there you go: it’s already done.”

AGE WAITS FOR NO MAN

He didn’t stop there either. He turned the trash talk up a notch by claiming that Mayweather's age will catch up to him, and he plans on putting him to sleep.

He added: “We’re talking about boxing. That’s it.

“But again, age waits for no man. He’s 40 years of age. He’s a little…he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head.

“I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that?

“If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

McGregor has been poking the bear for long enough, and after this, it’ll be a big surprise if Mayweather doesn’t hit back in similar, ferocious fashion.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s jibes? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms