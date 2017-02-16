Mark Clattenburg has served the Premier League well during his 12-and-a-half years officiating in England's top flight, but that will all come to an end when he moves to Saudi Arabia.

It was announced on Thursday that the 41-year-old would quit the Premier League in order to become a referee under the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, after apparently becoming disillusioned with the governance of referees in England.

But while the Durham-born referee is set to accept a lucrative offer from the middle east, the Premier League will be letting go of one of the world's leading and most experienced referees.

Clattenburg began refereeing in the Premier League way back in August 2004, taking charge of Crystal Palace's home match against Everton, and over a decade later he has officiated 393 matches.

A move to Saudia Arabia will certainly be a culture shock for the Newcastle fan who has been used to working at the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield, the Emirates and Stamford Bridge, in front of large and sometimes hostile crowds.

However, while Clattenburg will not know exactly what to expect when he travels half way around the world to begin the next chapter of his career, the Premier League referee has seen it all over the years and surely little will phase him.

Memorable 2016 for Clattenburg

The 41-year-old refereed the final of Euro 2016, the Champions League and FA Cup last season alone, and it seems the Englishman can cope with any situation he is faced with.

It is not yet certain whether Clattenburg will remain a Premier League referee until the end of the season, but nonetheless, FourFourTwo were quick off the mark to share some of his most hilarious moments to date.

Clattenburg's bizarre tongue wag during the Madrid derby was a hilarious moment that will not be quickly forgotten, while his death stare aimed at Real Madrid hardman Pepe is another reminder that no one can intimidate the Englishman.

Speaking at the Dubai Global Soccer Awards at the beginning of the year, in which the Englishman was named Best Referee of the Year, Clattenburg said: “To referee one final is everyone’s dream, but to referee three major finals in one season was a crazy, crazy situation. An immensely proud situation for myself, my family."

And PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) were full of praise for the 41-year-old who turned professional back in 2000.

"PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation," a statement from the governing body read.

"Mark is a talented referee, he has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those who want to get into refereeing at the grass roots of the game.

"We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark as well as further underlining what high esteem English match officials are held throughout the world game."

