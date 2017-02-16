When we discovered Usain Bolt would be stripped of a gold medal and would no longer be considered a triple-triple gold medal winner, we all felt pretty sorry for him.

The Jamaican sprinter has had to return his 4x100m relay gold medal which he won in the 2008 Beijing Olympics because teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Bolt along with Carter, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater earned gold in the relay nine years ago but a retest of Carter’s sample was found to contain a banned stimulant.

At the time of the failed test, Bolt had said: “It’s heartbreaking… but it’s just one of those things. If I need to give back my gold medal, it’s not a problem.”

However, it seems as though Bolt isn’t giving away his gold medal without a fight - or at least Carter isn’t.

Appeal

That’s because Carter’s lawyer, Stuart Stimpson, has lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn their decision.

"They [the documents] have been filed,” said Stimpson. “We’ve paid our fees and we met our timeline.”

So maybe there's are a chance that Bolt can still be the holder of nine Olympic gold medals after all.

Bolt in Tokyo?

Unfortunately for Bolt, the 30-year-old probably isn’t going to compete at another Olympics Games to make up for the gold he is having to give away.

While we’d all love to see Bolt compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games, he admits it’s very unlikely.

"A lot of people keep asking me that," Bolt told CNN. "No, I think it's too far away ... it is too far away."

Bolt is satisfied

And Bolt doesn’t think his career has been tarnished in any way having only won eight golds, rather than nine.

"It's something that's already happened," Bolt said. "I've done the work that I needed to do in the sport and I feel people really appreciate what I've done.

"So I'll be satisfied with that.

"I keep telling myself, 'this is the last season, don't worry. Just give it your all, it's for the fans.'

"It's more enjoyable because I'm running just the 100m individual event, so it's not as intense as running two events. So it's not as bad."

If Bolt’s career ends like he says it will, his final race will be at the World Championships in London this August.

World record in London?

But is he capable of signing off with a new world record?

"We'll see what happens," Bolt said. "The good thing is that I'm not injured in January or February, so that's good!

"This is the first time I've ever been in shape and not injured, so that's a good sign. We'll see how the season progresses, hopefully it will progress in the right direction and you never know what could happen."

