5 times Mesut Ozil actually showed up for Arsenal in a big match.

It would take an extremely blinkered Arsenal fan to argue that Mesut Ozil has performed well in the majority of ‘big games’ the Gunners have played since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.

The stats speak for themselves.

It was revealed last week - by the Metro - that Ozil has won just five of 27 matches in the matches against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, giving him a win percentage of 19%.

Throw the Champions League’s big guns into the mix and that percentage would fall even further.

Ozil flattered to deceive for Arsenal in a big match once again on Wednesday night - against Bayern Munich in the Champions League’s Round of 16 - and he’s been heavily criticised on social media, with various clips showing his suspect work ethic.

However, it would be wrong to pin the blame solely on Ozil, whose body language can often give the impression that he doesn’t care when the chips are down.

Five times Ozil showed up in a big match

So, in the balance of fairness, let’s look back at five times Ozil has showed up for Arsenal in a big match…

Free-kick v Liverpool

Arsenal battered Liverpool 4-0 back in April 2015 and Ozil’s free-kick was the pick of the bunch.

Goal in 3-0 win v Man Utd

Ozil helped Arsenal blow away Manchester United inside the opening 20 minutes back in October 2015.

Goal in 2-0 win over Bayern Munich

Most of his appearances against Bayern Munich have ended in disaster, but Ozil scored against the German giants back in October 2015 as Arsenal secured an unexpected 2-0 win.

Volleyed finish against Chelsea

Given how the two teams have performed since, it’s crazy to think Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-0 back in September. Ozil played a blinder and scored the Gunners’ third goal before half-time.

He was even pulling off no-look passes in this match (2.33)

Goal against Tottenham

Ozil has never tasted victory against Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals, but he did score against them back in February 2015 - before Harry Kane won the match for Spurs with two second-half goals…

