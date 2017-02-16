Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Kurt Angle will soon be returning to the WWE for the first time in over ten years when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame during the weekend of WrestleMania 33. However, the company may have more than just a Hall of Fame induction planned for him.

It has recently been speculated that Kurt Angle could be replacing Mick Foley as the general manager of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania this year, but there could very well be plans for The Olympic Hero to make an in-ring return as well.

However, according to F4WOnline, that will only take place if one thing happens.

NoDQ states: "Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the current plan right now is for Kurt Angle to wrestle in WWE on a very limited basis if he can pass a physical. According to Jim Ross, the feeling is that Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by John Cena but nothing has been confirmed at this point."

So WWE fans could be able to witness Angle wrestling again if he is able to pass a physical, to which he should be able to do, and there are several superstars which he could be involved with.

The Olympic Hero has already mentioned a couple of wrestlers he would like to work with, including Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, if he does make a return to the ring in the WWE, while legends of the business have also said who they'd like to see him face inside the squared circle as well.

Mick Foley has said he would like to see Angle face Brock Lesnar if he comes back for one more match, and if he passes a physical, that match could very well become a possibility.

