The biggest fear WWE fans had when the company announced another brand split was that Monday Night Raw would be favoured over SmackDown Live.

You’d be forgiven for assuming that, as Raw is always seen and treated as the A show and Vince McMahon is bound to ensure that the red brand remains ahead, not just for the sake of his organisation, but for the television networks as well.

SMACKDOWN SUCCESS

However, rather surprisingly, SmackDown Live has held its own. So much so, that many fans genuinely believe that it’s ahead of Raw right now.

AJ Styles is somebody who deserves a lot of credit for making SmackDown what it is.

While John Cena was away, he was a brilliant WWE Champion in entertaining feuds and just as you’d expect, he had excellent matches.

Rumours have once again emerged that Vince is extremely impressed with The Phenomenal One, and is looking to move him to Raw once the next draft takes place.

Several sources have claimed that it will happen after WrestleMania and before SummerSlam, so we should prepare to see him on Monday nights instead.

As WWE fans, it’s part of our nature to worry about our favourites, and Styles is no different after the incredible year he has had.

FOCAL POINT

It took a lot to get him to the company, he’s proven his worth and that he’s SmackDown's prized asset, and we really don’t want him to get lost in the shuffle on the three-hour show amongst other huge names that Vince loves.

His fans don’t need to fear, as IWNerd are reporting that Vince is planning on making him Raw’s focal point.

This means if the next few months continue to be phenomenal, then Styles could be the biggest star on Raw as well as being the top draft pick by Stephanie McMahon.

This also leaves the door open for Roman Reigns to head over to SmackDown – another thing Vince has hinted at in recent weeks.

Who knows, maybe Styles can become the Universal Champion in 2017 too?

