Video of Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction to Arsene Wenger joining Arsenal re-emerges

Some of our younger readers might not even remember just how fierce the rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal used to be in the early 2000's.

The two Premier League giants would battle it out for the title year-on-year and their matches would often prove to be the standout fixtures of the season.

It had everything that makes a rivalry so competitive, great goals, brilliant personalities, crunching tackles, red cards and two managers who really didn't get on.

It was only in the final few years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford that his feud with Arsene Wenger turned into a respectful friendship.

Before that, to say the pair disliked each other would be putting it mildly.

Of course, nowadays Ferguson watches his Man United team from the stands but Wenger is still in the dugout at Arsenal - just about.

Wednesday night's embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich has put the Gunners boss under serious pressure once again to step aside.

The Frenchman is yet to sign a new deal and his current contract expires at the end of the season so there is a very high possibility the anti-Wenger fans could well be granted their wish.

A lot has changed in the 21 years Wenger has spent at the club but how's this for a 'Throwback Thursday' post?

During last night's match, freelance football writer Adam Hurrey retweeted a golden clip from 'Premier League Years 1996/97' he found in the archives just a few weeks earlier.

As you can see in the video below, the newly-appointed Arsenal boss is being slammed by Ferguson for his lack of knowledge of the English game.

Perhaps this is one of the first origins of their infamous rivalry?

Sound familiar?

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson and Phil Thompson recently received a huge amount of criticism for talking in a similar vein about Hull's new manager Marco Silva, who they deemed to have not enough knowledge of the Premier League to be a success.

However, although Hull are still scrapping for their lives to stay in the English top flight, most would agree they have made massive strides since Silva came in.

He has certainly done enough to make Merson and Thompson eat their words. Wonder if Ferguson regrets that little outburst too?

