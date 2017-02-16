Official online NBA destination in the UK

Stephen Curry.

Watch: Stephen Curry blocks shot of 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein

Stephen Curry is known for his shot making.

How about his shot blocking?

The Golden State Warriors star and two-time defending league MVP showed off his defensive prowess in an impressive way during Wednesday's 109-86 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The former Davidson star helped out on Kings second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein, who is 7-feet tall, and blocked his shot from behind.

This will not be one for Cauley-Stein's highlight reel, although you could argue he had no idea the 6-foot-3 Curry was there.

Curry was covering Kings point guard Darren Collison on the play until Cauley-Stein came up and impeded his progress near the 3-point line.

Cauley-Stein rolled to the basket for what he thought would be an uncontested layup until Curry came to the rescue.

Curry had 13 points and nine assists offensively, but the low scoring output is probably due to his dominant defense, as he tied his career high in blocked shots.

He had two.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors

Curry now has 11 blocks on the season.

This will not help the confidence of Cauley-Stein, as the second-year big man out of Kentucky is averaging just 5.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 13.0 minutes for the Kings, who are fighting for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Curry's teammate Draymond Green was ejected a little bit later in the game after DeMarcus Cousins made a circus shot for the Kings.

The win takes the Warriors into the All-Star break at 47-9 and four games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the top spot in the Western Conference.

In Sunday's All-Star Game in New Orleans, Curry and Kevin Durant will start for the West, with teammates Green and Klay Thompson serving as reserves for Warriors coach Steve Kerr and his staff.

In addition, Thompson will also take part in Saturday night's Three-Point Contest.

