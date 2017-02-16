Lucas Perez's Arsenal career has been rather underwhelming since his £17.1 million arrival from Deportivo La Coruna last summer.

The Spanish forward arrived in the Premier League off the back of a season in which he netted 17 times for Deportivo and attracted the attention of Arsene Wenger.

But so far this season Perez has struggled for regular game time under the Frenchman, despite having made an impact during the limited numbers of appearances he has made so far this campaign.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Gunners aren't overwhelmed with quality in that area, and winger Alexis Sanchez also assumed striker Olivier Giroud's central position earlier in the season after an impressive run of form in front of goal.

Giroud has since fought his way back into Wenger's team, though, while the likes of Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are all alternative options for the Gunners boss, leaving Perez reliant on injuries or a substitute role in order to secure game time.

Article continues below

However, the 28-year-old is in the prime of his career and, as per Goal, the Spaniard is prepared to quit Arsenal after just a single season at the Emirates in order to achieve his goal of heading to the World Cup with Spain in 2018.

Perez desperate for Spain chance

That will give the Spaniard just a single season to impress La Roja boss Julen Lopetegui, but the Rayo Vallecano star is determined to do whatever it takes to enjoy a late international career.

Perez has already held talks with Wenger about his current predicament and made it clearly that he is not happy with his lack of first-team opportunities, which will ultimately cost him his international ambitions.

The forward has acknowledged the importance of competition for places, but can't understand why, when given a chance and having impressed, that he has been unable to maintain his place in the Gunners line-up.

Hat-trick hero

Back in December, Perez netted a hat-trick away to Basel in the Champions League group stages, and without his goals Wenger's side would have been forced to settle for a draw.

The Spaniard had previously netted twice away to Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, while he has since scored in the Premier League, away to Bournemouth in a 3-3 draw.

But despite boasting a goal every 133 minutes - having had to adapt quickly to the Premier League - the future of Perez after just 17 games looks rather bleak.

Welbeck, whose season only began in January following a long-term injury lay-off, will be expected to re-find his best form in front of goal in the coming months, adding further doubt to Perez's Arsenal future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms